Judge Tammy Kemp Cries, If Amber Guyger was Black She wouldn’t get Criticism

Last week Amber Guyger was convicted, and sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering Botham Jean in his own home.

Judge Kemp sat down for an interview and told her reasons for deciding to give comfort to his killer.

According to NewsOne.com

Speaking out Kemp said she thought it would be “rude” if she didn’t hug Guyger after hugging Jean’s family. Kemp recalled to CNN that she told her: “‘Ms. Guyger — Mr. Jean has forgiven you. Please forgive yourself, so you can have a purposeful life.’ And she asked me, ‘Do you think my life can still have a purpose?’ And I said, ‘I know it can.’”

Kemp claims Guyger asked, “Do you think God will forgive me?” Kemp said yes and, according to the judge, Guyger added, “Well, I don’t even have a Bible. I don’t know where to begin.”

Kemp explained to CNN, “And that’s when I went to retrieve my Bible and gave it to her.” Kemp also said, “She did tell me she’d bring my Bible back in 10 years.”

Kemp also responded to the backlash by saying, “Frankly, I don’t think I would getting this criticism if Miss Guyger were a Black woman. I hate that we limit our compassion to one race.”

Stilla pretty weird situation if you ask me!

Courtesy of Newsone.com