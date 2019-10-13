Joseline Hernandez Lands Miami-Set Series On Zeus Network

(AllHipHop News) For anyone that has missed seeing Joseline Hernandez on reality television, the “Puerto Rican Princess” is headed to Zeus later this year. The Subscription Video-On-Demand network announced a forthcoming series tentatively titled Joseline’s Cabaret.

Hernandez’s unscripted program joins a Zeus lineup that features the consistently viral The Real Blac Chyna show. Angela “Blac Chyna” White’s docuseries, which premiered in May, is returning for season 2 in Q1 2020.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Blac Chyna and to bring Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez and other exciting new content creators and their stories to Zeus,” states Lemuel Plummer, Zeus President/CEO.

Plummer continues, “In less than a year, we’ve seen substantial growth in subscriptions to our platform, plus fan comments and interaction with our shows. Our viewers are captivated by these popular creators and we are committed to be their destination for fresh, provocative content.”

Joseline’s Cabaret is set in Miami, Florida. The former exotic dancer returned to her hometown in order to help turn around a struggling gentleman’s club while also pursuing her musical ambitions and juggling her role as a mother.

Additionally, Zeus is streaming the new original programs Dr. Blacksonstarring comedian Michael Blackson and Shadowplayers with Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho. Plus, Black Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, is getting her own Finding Love ASAP spin-off which debuts November 10.

Posted October 13, 2019

