Middle School Teacher Put On Leave After Racist Tirade In School Parking Lot

A teacher at a Philly-area middle school has been put on administrative leave after she was filmed delivering a racist tirade in the school parking lot. According to CNN, the incident happened Thursday at Drexel Hill Middle School, Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel McGarry said.

The woman is heard using the n-word and a homophobic slur, after getting into a fender bender with a black driver, telling him to “go back to your welfare, to your Section 8 house”. Officials at Drexel Middle School say the woman has taught there since 2008 and is currently on leave “without pay” while the matter is investigated.

“Right now, this person is on administrative leave without pay,” McGarry told CNN. “We’re going to pursue it vigorously. The next steps are the staff member can elect arbitration.”

Warning the video below contains graphic language.

Posted 24 hours ago

