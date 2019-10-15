Taco Bell Meat Recalled Due To Potential Metal Shavings Found

A Columbus based company has been forced to recall seasoned beef used in Taco Bell’s tacos and burritos over concerns that it could be contaminated with metal shavings according to federal officials Monday.

Kenosha Beef, based here in Columbus, produces the meat, ships to five distribution centers before sending off to Taco Bell locations nationwide according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Taco Bell said the recall affected 2.3 million pounds of beef across 21 states in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.

The issue was first discovered Saturday when Taco Bell informed regulators it had received three customer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of people suffering adverse reactions after consuming the beef, USDA says.

Officials said anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their health care provider.

SOUCE: NBC4i.com

