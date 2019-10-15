Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop Downtown Leaving Child Injured!

A three car crash occurred in downtown Columbus yesterday leaving one child injured. The incident also sent one vehicle into the side of a newly opened coffee shop.

Columbus Police were on the scene in the area of North Sixth and East Long streets in downtown Columbus interviewing witnesses to find out exactly what happened.

Police did confirm one minor was taken from the scene. The severity of the child’s injuries is not known.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident crashed through the glass front door of the Roosevelt Coffeehouse at Gravity on West Broad Street. It is not known if anyone was inside the shop at the time, or what injuries, if any, they may have sustained.

According to police on the scene, two cars were parked in spots along the eastbound lane when a car heading east hit them. One of the vehicles ended up crossing the westbound lane and crashing into the coffee shop.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: