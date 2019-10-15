Boy suspended from school for hugging teacher

A woman from Worcester, Massachusetts says her son, a student at Forest Grove Middle School, was suspended from school for giving a teacher a hug during gym class, YES, you’ve read that right! The 12 year old boy was suspended from school for 10 days and given a record of physical assault of a teacher for giving his gym teacher a hug last month. The foster mom of the child said he was playing around with his friends in class when his teacher told him to sit out. The boy went to the teacher, gave the hug, and asked not to be excluded from the game. After sitting out for five minutes, the teacher allowed him to play. His punishment was later reduced to disruption of school and the suspension was reduced to four days after several meetings. i dont think all of that was necessary especially for a 12 year old, i think the teacher should of just used it as a lesson and taught the boy the right way to go about things.

