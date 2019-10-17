WTF? Nursing Home Workers Arrested for Running Elderly Fight Club

When you hear stories like this it makes you want to keep your loved ones at home even if they need 24 hr around the clock care. It makes you wonder what’s the hiring process for facilities like these, how are these people vetted? And it also makes you ask the question “Where they do that at?” Well, North Carolina is the answer but to be honest it happens all over the country, and it just doesn’t happen at nursing homes this behavior also happens at daycare centers as well just like it did right here in Columbus when daycare workers had little kids doing the same thing. What’s more amazing to me is that these a$$holes tape the fights and share them thinking that they won’t get caught. In this case, 3 workers all under the age of 30 had patients ranging from the age of 70 to 80 plus fighting. These patients had ailments ranging from dementia to Alzheimer’s, thank god these fools were caught before one of these patients died from their injuries. Full story Here

