3 pharmacists, Mount Carmel hospital face potential fines, charges in overdose scandal

Three Mount Carmel pharmacists who either approved or failed to prevent large doses of pain medications from being administered to 28 near death patients are facing the potential of fines or minor misdemeanors charges. The pharmacists names are John O’ Connell, Nathan Kochheiser, and Gregory White. They were accused of failing to make sure all the hospital policies and procedures were followed when the powerful drugs were distributed, or failing to review drug orders after they were placed. One of the pharmacists failed to alert supervisors that he approved large doses of fentanyl after he had distributed it to the patients. All the patients died. The drug medications were overridden by nurses in 28 of the patient cases. crazy right?

