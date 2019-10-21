Lori Harvey Arrested After Hit & Run In Beverly Hills!

Lori Harvey has been certainly out here making a name for herself. Harvey, the stepdaughter of famed television personality Steve Harvey, has been in the spotlight living her best ‘hot girl summer’ for sure. With rumors swirling about her dating roster, baby girl is a trending topic! But it looks like the beauty has now found herself in some legal trouble after an alleged hit and run!

Harvey was arrested last night after fleeing the scene of a car crash that occurred in Beverly Hills. Reports say the 22-year-old was arrested for the hit and run and delaying a police investigation, and as a result, received a misdemeanor citation. However, Harvey was released on the scene instead of being booked.

Reportedly the incident started when Harvey hit a parked car on the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles and ended up flipping her Mercedes SUV over in the accident.

An eyewitness allegedly told OK! Magazine that Lori was texting and driving when she crashed into another car. Ok! reports that the onlooker said a man in the other car ran to help her, and eventually pulled her out of her car.

According to authorities, she then fled the scene and walked away. Lori was later apprehended nearby by police, who arrived shortly after the accident.

“She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” said the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Earlier in the day, the model was spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu with her friend Amaya Colon, which she shared on her Instagram story.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: