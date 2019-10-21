Rihanna Upsets Fans After Using Chris Brown’s Song In Fenty Beauty Video

Rihanna created a ruckus Saturday night when she shared a special video for her Fenty Beauty line. It’s been 10 years since Rihanna and Chris Brown split, however, RiRi is still a fan of his music.

The vocalist took to online life on Saturday to advance her Fenty Beauty items, however it was her tune decision that cocked eyebrows. The clasp demonstrates her Glossy Posse lip gleam items in a pool, soundtracked by Chris Brown’s H.E.R. joint effort “Meet up.”

The clip demonstrates a gathering of lip sparkles organized at the edge of a pool, and finishes with RiRi snatching one of the items and carrying it closer to the camera. She inscribed the post: “Group Gang. just me and my #GlossyPosse!”

Fans took to social media to voice their disapproval based on their troubled past “Years of an abusive relationship brought about by the man singing this song,” tweeted one user, while Rihanna reportedly blocked another fan for their comment.