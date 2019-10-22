Wendy Williams Takes Son To Strip Club To Celebrate Her New Hollywood Star!

Go Wendy!!

Wendy Williams was recently honored with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After celebrating that honor, Wendy did what any hot girl would do, and that is turn up!

Following the ceremony, Wendy celebrated with family and friends, and on Monday, she returned to her talk show in New York City with all of the stories to tell her co-hosts. One story, in particular, that has everyone talking is her experience of attending the strip club with her son and nephew.

Wendy said, “I taught my son and my nephew how to make it rain. Normally that’s a father’s job, but he’s busy (slight shade at her ex Kevin Sr.).

She proceeded to talk about how she handed her son money while in the presence of a dancer. But according to Wendy, he wasn’t throwing out the cash properly, so she had to show him how it was really done.

During her Walk of Fame ceremony, Wendy said to the crowd, “It’s a combination of over 30 years of being a personality. It’s not easy being on TV for 10 years, by yourself, live. This has been a really hectic year for me, but also a hectic career. You know, triumph over adversity. Stick to it, Wendy, you’ll show ’em. You’ll show ’em. And now, it’s my pleasure to show you.”

She continued, “My son is here with me. He’s only 19, he’s only known me as mom with the microphone, and then mom in the headlines, and mom saying out-of-order stuff. So, this star means everything because now he’s got something to look at and say, ‘My mom did it.’”

The pair has been through a lot together in the last year and it is great to see that their bond is stronger than ever!

Source: The Shade Room

