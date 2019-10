Im sure fans have been waiting on one of their favorite artist to drop! NBA Youngboy did just that with AI YoungBoy 2, and took the number one spot, leaving artist Wale debuting at the top 10.

The album topped the charts with 110,000 albums for its first week, backed by a strong streaming presence. According to Billboard 3,000 copies of the physical album was sold.

Congrats to the young bull, and may his career continue to blossom.