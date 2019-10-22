BMX Magician Nigel Sylvester Links Up With EA To Bring ‘Need For Speed: Heat’ To Life

Back in August, EA, in conjunction with Ghost Games, announced the returned of its famed street racing series Need For Speed: Heat. In anticipation of the game’s November 8 launch, BMX superstar/filmmaker, Nigel Sylvester released his own trailer inspired the game.

This union makes perfect sense. The short film features Sylvester bringing Need For Speed: Heat to life as he races his Mercedes Benz AMG GTR to different Miami locations. Basically capturing the “Heat” gaming experience in real life.

Along with the trailer, Need For Speed and Nigel have invited fans to design custom wraps via the NFS Heat Studio App for Nigel’s AMG. The winning design will be wrapped onto Nigel’s luxury vehicle and revealed later this year the NFS: Heat launch later this year.

Nigel has a penchant for impressive videos that feature him enjoying life to the fullest while performing some eye-opening stunts. His ‘GO’ YouTube travel adventure film series is wildly popular on the video streaming service garnering up to 17M views each. He also announced that he will be starting a crew for the #NFSHeat ‘Beat The Heat’ experience going down in Miami, November 5.

Need For Speed Heat arrives on November 8, 2019, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. EA Access, Origin, and Access Origin members will be able to enjoy up to 10 hours of playtime on November 10. You can watch Nigel and his Mercedes Benz AMG speed through the streets of Miami below.

