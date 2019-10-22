T-Pain Cancels Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales

T-Pain canceled his upcoming 1UP DLC Tour due to low ticket sales. The rapper revealed that his planned tour was set off on a path to failure from the start and owned up to his own mistakes in poorly managing the run of dates. T-Pain said he had hoped to coast on the momentum generated by the first 1UP Tour, but he quickly found that would not be possible. He ended the tour to avoid playing shoddy shows to half-full rooms. He thought since the first tour went so great that this 1 would do the same but, unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

Also On Power 107.5: