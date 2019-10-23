Always Removing Female Symbol From Packaging To Be More Inclusive

LGBTQ groups pleaded to the company to make their products “more inclusive.”

Always, the feminine care line that women love around the world for their pads, has decided to remove the female sex symbol packaging. Their reasoning is to become a more inclusive brand.

Always will remove the women symbol (♀) from its menstrual products after calls for inclusivity of trans and nonbinary people. A new design will be sold worldwide by February 2020. pic.twitter.com/FNtrwJATDb — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 22, 2019

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” the brand’s parent company Procter & Gamble said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

The company says they are answering to LGBTQ complaints to make packaging more inclusive for “transgender and non-binary customers.”

Reaction from social media have been mixed on the company’s decision.

✋ i'm a trans person who uses Always specifically because they're both low cost, & you can use their largest size pad with men's briefs without worrying about leaks. only pads I've ever been able to wear w/o having to make dysphoria-inducing underwear choices. — 💖 JJ 💖 [xe/xem/xyr or alt she & he ] (@venusbetch) October 22, 2019

Always pad think men do the monthly flow too 🤡🤡🤡🤡. — Arizona (@_MzJayde) October 21, 2019

tw// periods hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods, and if you could please do something about the ♀️symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric. — jocelyn ✰ (@phiddies) October 13, 2019

