The hottie, Megan Thee Stallion is branching out in the film industry.

It would appear that Megan Thee Stallion might be adding movie producer to her resume.

The H-Town Hottie was included on Vogue Magazine’s 24 Hours With… and was gotten some information about a content that she’s at present taking a shot at. “Oh yes, it’s for a horror film,” she replies. “Everyone knows I f—kin’ love horror movies.”

She was then approached to name her preferred horror movie.“I’m not even gonna lie to you, I think it’s ‘Evil Dead.’ I like motion pictures that make you semi begin to look all starry eyed at the scoundrel so you have compassion toward him. You’re not going to need the lowlife to kick the bucket, possibly he won’t bite the dust. ‘Cause I feel like each great story, you can’t simply fundamentally execute off the villian. That is the reason the Batman never murdered Joker. How the f—k would you have Batman with no Joker?”

Megan Thee Stallion finished off her day doing “hot young lady sh*t” as she depicted it. She connected up with the Compton Cowboys and went horseback riding.

Megan Thee Stallion is Writing a Horror Film was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 14 hours ago

