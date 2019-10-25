Offset’s Baby Mama Wants More Child Support & Time WIth Child

The rapper may need to pay up if baby mama has it her way.

Migos rapper Offset may have to cough up more money to the mother of his fourth child.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Nicole “Shya L’amour” Algarin, has filed court documents to ask a judge to raise her child support her daughter Kalea.

Algarin has spoken out saying that Offset offers “limited financial support,” for their 4-year-old. She is also requesting that Offset establish regular visits with their daughter and states he doesn’t spend as much time with her compared to his other kids.

Offset has acknowledged that Kalea is his daughter. However, many are speculating with the expensive gifts he has been buying wife Cardi B and their daughter Kulture, Algarin may be expecting the same for her baby girl.

Money isn’t the most important thing but Offset should be seeing ALL his kids on the regular.

