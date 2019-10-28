Lil Kim Wants Lil Mama or Teyana Taylor to play her in Biopic

The Queen Bee is still on a press run for her album 9, she took time stop by Billboard and answer some questions. One of those being who is her favorite female rapper, she named Cardi, City Girls, Megan thee Stallion, and even Dej Loaf. On top of that coming to theaters soon there may be a Lil Kim Biopic.when she returns to her hometown she is looking for some talent…..”When I do do the movie of my life I’m going to go back to Brooklyn and I will hold auditions until I find the perfect person. If that is Teyana [Taylor] or Lil Mama or whoever it is, it’s gotta be perfect.” Who do you think should play Lil Kim in a movie?

I honestly would love to see Nautari Naughton play her, the same one that played her in the Biggie Movie.

Courtesy of Hotnehiphop.com