Tips To “Fall Back” On As Daylight Savings Approaches Sunday Morning

The dark mornings on the long commute to school or work in the mornings will be a little brighter starting Sunday morning as we “fall back” and gain an extra hour in Daylight Savings Time.

The change comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, November 3, and the shift moves one hour of daylight to the morning from the evening.

Below are some tips to help you prepare and get through the first few days of the time change.

Remember To Change Your Clocks : Pretty sure everyone has some type of digital clock that adjusts on its own, but be sure to wind the time back on those watches and old school kitchen clickers. Check to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work: This is a great time to check the batteries on all of your safety items in your home. Remember, that chirping noise in the background isn’t just beeping for the sake of creating a beat. Embrace the Early Sunlight: Open your blinds up Sunday morning. The energy from the sun will help you get adjusted to the earlier days. Avoid Sleeping In: Trust me its a setup! It may seem like a good idea but you really need to adjust your schedule appropriately. According to Dr. Alon Y. Avidan, Director of UCLA’s Sleep Disorders Center, try going to bed an hour later than you normally would on Saturday night so that you can wake up feeling like it’s morning the next day. Confirm your insurance coverage & home inventory list are up-to-date. Review and update all your insurance policies from home, auto and life insurances. Be sure to have written records of all items and store important documents away for insurance claims.

