Will there be a Destiny Child Album?

The question of the day is, will there be another destiny child album coming our way? We last seen the trio together at Bey Chella in 2018, before that they hit the stage at the Stellar Awards in 2016.

Kelly Rowland is the latest to speak on the situation while she speaking on Mary Liddle Christmas film

“I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don’t know. Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age? I mean, I’m just saying. I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance.”

“I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it’s usually a surprise. And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises. I’ve got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn’t say anything.”

So as of now, we shouldn’t be expecting a Destiny Child album, but more so a surprise!

Courtesy of the Jasmine Brand