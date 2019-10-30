CLOSE
Lil Yachty Sued After A Bounced Check

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016


Lil Yachty has been blamed for avoiding a $233,000 receipt for some bling.

Guven’s Fine Jewelry has sued Lil Boat for breach of an agreement after he supposedly didn’t pay the six figures he owes for a few pieces. Guven has been giving gems to Yachty since 2017. Under their understanding, he would apparently pay for the ones he chose to keep. As indicated by the suit, Lil Boat paid for half of a $600,000 total.

