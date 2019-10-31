CPD Offers Tip to Keep Your Kids Safe During Trick or Treating

Not too long ago parents used to be able to send their kids out for trick or treating and the only thing parents had to worry about was the candy that came back in the house making sure that the candy was safe or getting your bag snatched if you lived in the hood lol. But in 2019 that is not an option, kids are being snatched up every day and Halloween is a day parents really need to have their heads on a swivel with everyone dressed up in mask and costumes the predators are out. Big shout out to The Columbus Police Department for putting out some helpful tips to keep our kids safe here’s 3 of the tips the CPD put out .

1. Trick or Treat in a familiar neighborhood

2. Trick or Treat in small groups

3. Use a safe word that only you and child know if they feel uncomfortable or in danger

