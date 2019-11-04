OJ Reveals If He Smashed Kris Jenner & If Khloe Is His Daughter

We finally hear from Juice himself if these old Hollywood myths or true or false.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner was in the midst of more tabloid gossip involving her rumored hookup with O.J. Simpson.

Kim Kardashian read a blog stating O.J.’s former manager spilled the tea about O.J. sent Kris to the hospital after their sexcapade. Kris was upset that for years people keep saying she had sex with her best friend Nicole Brown Simpson‘s husband.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” she said. “That f—— piece of s—. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

As you can see O.J. was quick to respond to the rumors and posted a video denying all the claims involving him. He said he was not interested in Kris since that was his former friend Rob Kardashian‘s wife. He also made sure we know that Khloe Kardashian is not his daughter.

Kris was good friends with Simpson’s former wife Nicole Brown Simpson. For years since the Momager got her kid’s fame with the reality TV show, it was always rumored that she had an affair with O.J. and that led her to get pregnant with Khloe. She and the family have always denied these claims.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: PEOPLE