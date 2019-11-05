Man Stabbed To Death At Popeye’s Following Argument Over Sandwich

According to police reports coming out of Maryland, a man was stabbed to death over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes.

Police say a man was stabbed about 7 p.m. Monday in Oxon Hill. Officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the fight began in line over the release of the Popeyes’ chicken sandwich and spilled outside. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

Is the chicken sandwich really worth it?!?!?!

Source; FOX5DC.com

