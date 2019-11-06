Angie Martinez Suffers Vertebrae Injuries In Car Crash

Legendary radio/TV host and Hip-Hop icon Angie Martinez suffered major injuries following a car accident earlier this week.

The New York City on-air personality took to social media to update her fans before the story came out, saying that she was “in the best spirits possible.”

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” Martinez wrote in a caption. “I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumber and shattered vertebrae. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

Martinez plans to take an extended period of time to recover. Continued prayers to her and her family. The Hip-Hop community is just glad she is still alive.

Source: Esscence.com

Also On Power 107.5: