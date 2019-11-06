Instagram and Facebook Ban Eggplant, Peach and Drip Emoji In Captions

Instagram and Facebook updated community standards include a provision that ban the use of commonly sexual emojis or emoji strings.

To make it plain, y’all freaks out there can no longer use the eggplant emoji under grey sweatpant pics, peach emoji during sundress season or the drip emoji to imply…well you know!

However, to be banned, the emoji use must also implicitly or indirectly offer or ask for nude imagery, or sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations.

“[Suggestive content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations,” Instagram told the New York Post last month.

So keep the eggplant for your recipes, peach for your pie and the drip for your thirst….real thirst!!

