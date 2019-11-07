ICE Bans 21 Savage From Touring Outside The United States!

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency will not let up on Atlanta rapper 21 Savage! This time the tea is that ICE will not allow 21 to collect coins overseas until his immigration case is resolved.

Reports show that the enforcement agency is now withholding the rapper’s rights to freely fly outside of the U.S. while his immigration case is being handled, which is a process that can take years.

The 27-year-old was originally arrested on February 21st, and after being released, he was banned from performing internationally as well as domestically. It wasn’t until he received a work visa in October that he was allowed to return to work after eight months. Now, 21 is allowed to perform around the country until the case is settled.

Atlanta immigration offices are reportedly packed with assignments, and 21 has yet to be given a court date. Despite the major roadblock, the rapper has pushed forward with doing shows around the nation. Savage recently hit up Complex Con Long Beach for a surprise performance.

Source: Baller Alert

