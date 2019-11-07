Gucci Mane‘s convinced the nightclub where he performed screwed him over and indirectly got his supercar towed, but the club’s calling BS … and laying the blame squarely on a drug store.

A rep for Mr Jones Miami — the club where Gucci performed last week — tells TMZ the rapper’s sadly mistaken by pointing a finger at them because they say it’s his own security that screwed up parking the Ferrari Superfast.

Here’s the deal … we’re being told someone on Gucci’s security team parked the $600k ride in a lot behind the club — a lot that technically belongs to the CVS next door. Gucci’s team allegedly even talked to the CVS manager and got the okay to park there.

Gucci Mane Wants Answers About What Happened To His Ferrari was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 9 hours ago

