Chase Young Out For Maryland Game Due To “NCAA Issues”

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will not play Saturday when the Buckeyes host Maryland due to a possible NCAA “issue” in 2018 according to the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

Young took to Twitter to own his responsibility in the matter. He said last year he “made a mistake” when he accepted money from a family friend. Young says he paid the money back last summer and is “working with the university and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Young, a preseason All-American and projected Top 10 draft pick, is the nation’s leader in sacks with 13.5 and one of the top candidates in the Heisman Trophy race.

The Buckeyes were No. 1 in this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings. OSU remaining scheduled includes Rutugers, No. 5 Penn State before wrapping up against No. 16 Michigan.

