The South Florida rapper was captured on government gun charges and chose to do without a preliminary and confessed. Kodak at first argued that he was not guilty, however, he changed his plea August 22, 2019

Kodak could be looking somewhere in the range of four and 20 years in jail. Every one of the two counts he has been accused of holds a minimum of 10 years. Kodak could spend up to 20 years in a government jail.

Kodak Black To Be Sentenced On 2 Accounts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: