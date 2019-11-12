In a recent Instagram post, Summer defends herself and her stance on not hugging fans. She wrote: “I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually “thank you”, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments. now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me… y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example… there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments” An hour before this message was posted, she posted the 6 traits of an empath.

It’s no secret that Summer suffers from social anxiety and now that she admits that she is an empath, or a person that feels the emotions of others, it makes it a little easier to understand her. She is a very private person, who doesn’t really agree with the standards of the music industry or feels obligated to follow the status quo like most celebrities. Hopefully, her fans can understand her and respect her space and privacy.

Summer Walker Doesn't Like Hugging Fans

Written By: Incognito Posted 4 hours ago

