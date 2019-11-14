The Remake of Set It Off, Vivica A. Fox is not Here For It

The Queen herself is stepping up and speaking out against the remake of one of the 90s classic films, Set It Off.

As previously reported Issa Rae is reportedly producing and starring in the upcoming remake that will include a script from Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster.

Vivica who starred in the original aside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise, the remake is just not necessary.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone,” said Vivica on ET Live. “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

“Like, create your own franchise,” she continued. “If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she’ll probably, if it’s not good, they’re going to slay her for it.”

Do you agree with Vivica?