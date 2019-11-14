Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly 4 Years In Prison

Kodak Black has been playing with fire all year! Black has been in jail since the beginning of the summer, April 17, 2019, awaiting his official sentencing for his drug and weapon charges. The judge has finally come to a decision on this chilly Wednesday morning ruling Black to be sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison!

U.S. District Court Judge Federico Moreno came to his inclusion after discovering Black lied about his criminal record while attempting to purchase 6 pistols on two different occasions. Kodak left a message for his fans immediately after his appearance stating, “Hold it down while I’m on lock. Calling shots from the box #Literally.”

Judge Moreno faced the 23-year-old rapper stating, “Young people do stupid things … but the problem is that you’ve been doing stupid things since you were 15.” Kodak Black’s reoccurring issues with the law are not in his favor this time and his incident with the prison guard are is still open.

Kodak accepted his responsibility for his wrongdoings in court proclaiming, “I’m sorry for the actions that led me for where I’m standing … I do take full responsibility for my mishap.” We will continue to keep Black in our prayers for a positive turn around during his time.