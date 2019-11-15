OH: Boy Fatally Shoots 14-Year-Old Girl Believing Pregnancy Rumor

Authorities say that a 14-year-old boy fatally shot a 14-year-old girl after believing a rumor that she was pregnant by him.

The boy pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in Stark County Juvenile Court. His trial is set to begin on Thursday.

Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Michelle Cordova said the boy told police he thought the victim, Sylvia McGee, who wasn’t his girlfriend, was pregnant. The autopsy showed that she was not pregnant.

The boy couldn’t be tried as an adult because he was 13 at the time of the incident (back on March 30).

