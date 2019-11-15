Prayers Up! Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Scheduled To Have Double Mastectomy

Weeks after she laid her husband, Congressman Elijah Cummings, to rest and on the day she announced she would be running for his congressional district seat, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings also shared that she will be undergoing a double mastectomy on Friday.

According to WJZ News, the surgery is preventative and that it was “scheduled months before she ever considered a run for Congress and while her late husband was still alive.”

Rockeymoore Cummings opened up about her surgery when talking about the importance for Americans to have access to affordable health care.

“Weeks, actually months, before running for Congress was ever a thought, I was already traumatized because in 2015 my mother died of Stage 4 breast cancer. And last year my sister was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer,” Rockeymoore-Cummings told supporters in her home on Tuesday. That and she “decided to have a double mastectomy.”

Reflecting on her husband’s thoughts about her elective procedure, the 48-year-old teared up, recalling that he told her about it before he died.

“Maya you always consider everybody else, I want you to take care of yourself,” he said.

“And so as a promise to him and as a promise to me, I am focused on making sure I’m healthy and well,” she said. “I’m going to move forward with having that surgery.”

WJZ News reported that recovery time will be roughly two to four weeks, which she claims she will use that time to raise money for her upcoming campaign.

“This is going to get down and dirty, but I’m ready for it.”

Prayers up for Rockeymoore Cummings!

