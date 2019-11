Singer Lizzo has acknowledge the fact she was wrong for exposing her postmates driver Tiffany for eating her food. Tiffany responded and said she went beyond what she had to do to find Lizzo in the hotel, and that posts mates sided with her when it was time to move on to the next order.

Since then Tiffany says she’s received threats and is concerned for her safety. Thanks to Lizzo, Tiffany now lives in fear and is subject to ridicule and humiliation, along with stress and anxiety.