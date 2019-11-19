URL Announces Tsu Surf VS Reed Dollaz For ‘Vol. 5’ To Mix Views

Don’t seem like many fans are excited about this battle.

URL made a seventh announce for the Volume 5 card and this one got a buzz but not in a good way.

Tsu Surf will battle Reed Dollaz on this card that overall has been getting great feedback from fans. However, this particular matchup not so much.

Reed Dollaz got 30ed to get a Volume vs TSU SURF‼️‼️ but Jerry Wess isn’t on it vs anyone. 💀💀💀 Control ya careers young fellas. Control ya careers. pic.twitter.com/wqLuSRb3eU — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) November 18, 2019

Tsu vs Reed that’s the best y’all could do??!! Smh!! Surf with the dirty 30 — Ralo Wit Da Pedigree (@CANNiBUS_CRAiG) November 18, 2019

What the fuck is URL doin?? 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — King Brent Lamar (@KingBrent25) November 18, 2019

Here are my thoughts, WHO ASKED FOR THIS?!?!?!?! Really, no disrespect to Reed but he couldn’t handle a battle with K Shine in his city, Philly, for the Lockdown card (yes he had a few bars). What makes you think he gonna be able to put up a decent fight against Surf? In a small room at that when Surf can go crazy with limited crowd reaction (which you know he can’t stand too much reaction from the crowd).

And not so fast Surf, this looks like an easy out for you Sir. You mean to tell me John John, JC, or even Cortez. Make it make sense, please!

Beasley: We Got Cortez…

Surf: Nahhh! The Fans Been asking But chill. Who else you got??? Beasley: How bout JJDD???

Surf: it doesn’t make sense Beasley🙄 Beasley: Well U still owe us for Iron!

Surf: I’ll pay you back don’t worry! Beasley: Bruh then who?

Surf: REED!! HES 🔥🔥 — Bodega (@CORTEZ_HSP) November 18, 2019

However, we can’t put it all on Surf and Reed cause at the end of the day URL makes the final call. Echoing with what many fans have said, fans want battles with storylines and history more than ever. This battle just not doing it for us.

To play devil’s advocate, many fans weren’t excited to see Iron Solomon versus Rum Nitty and that turned out to be a classic battle. The culture has been wrong before calling a battle a dud and it ended up being great. I hope I’m wrong but I just feel like I’m right about this one.

How do you feel about Tsu Surf versus Reed Dollaz? Let us know below.

