OBJ Thinks He’s Being Targeted By The NFL With Drug Test

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t satisfied about being exposed to another PED test from the NFL.

Talking with the browns after 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday, the wide receiver spoke up against the NFL random testings.

“[The NFL] made me come in Monday when we had an off day. Had a drug test,” then he says. “Made me come in Thursday after the game. Had another drug test.”

Beckham has been on the NFL’S radar this season for his accessories, however, it shows up the ceaseless solicitations are trying the wideout’s understanding.

“I know individuals who didn’t get drug tested for five months in the offseason and I’m getting tested everyday,” Beckham said.

Beckham is not really the first NFL player to gripe about the alliance’s trying. The previous fall, Panthers security Eric Reid said he had been tried on different occasions, as well.

“This resembles the fifth time since I’ve been here,” Reid said at the time, per Pro Football Talk. “They’re not going to get me on anything.”