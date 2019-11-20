Happy Hump Day, it is also November 20th, known as National Peanut butter Fudge Day.

Fudged originated in the U.S. in the year 1886 on an accident. A woman by the name of Evelyn Battersby Hartridge had received a letter from her cousin with the recipe that created fudge. Ms. Hartsridge was attending Vassar College at the time an took the recipe and made 30lbs of fudge in 1888 for the Vassar College Senior Auction.

If you’re a big fan of peanut butter be sure to check out this cool recipe

it’ll take about 15min to make!

Courtesy of National Calendar Day