Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage and the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office are raising awareness about gun violence at an event on Tuesday. The event, “Guns Down, Heads Up,” is expected to draw 700 students to the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m .The summit will also include a job fair. Rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is Sheyaa Joseph, said that he wants to do his part to stop kids from pulling the trigger and start thinking more about their education and money.”I don’t like to just look at it and watch the bad,” Savage said. The rapper said he’s lost too many close friends to murder.

21 Savage Speaks To 700 Students About Gun Violence was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: