Kandi Burruss & Hubby Welcome New Baby Girl!!

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss and her hubby have welcomed a brand new baby girl.

The singer and her husband Todd Tucker, welcomed a baby girl they named Blaze Tucker, on Friday, November 22nd at 6:54 p.m., weighing in at 8 lbs., 1 oz. Due to complications this new baby came into the world via surrogate.

This is the second child for the couple. The two were married in 2014 and share 3-year-old son Ace. They both have daughters from previous relationships: Kandi’s daughter Riley, 17, and Todd’s daughter Kaela, 22.

The couple bravely shared their surrogate journey on the show, RHOA. Burruss revealed that while she always wanted more children, her high-risk pregnancy with son Ace and history of fibroids (noncancerous growths in the uterus) made her extremely hesitant to carry a child another time around.

The couple also revealed during the “Real Housewives” season 12 premiere that their surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos didn’t make it.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss said on the show. “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.” Congratulations to the Tucker Family! Source: Baller Alert

