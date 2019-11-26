French Montana’s Been In ICU For 6 Days!

Things have been moving slow from a health stand point for rapper French Montana. After reporting that he was hospitalized recently, Frenchie’s condition is still in a very serious state. He was admitted to the hospital last week due to intense cardiac issues, and he still remains hospitalized and in the ICU unit.

Fans were shocked and immediately concerned to learn that French Montana had been rushed to the hospital following complaints of intense stomach pain, nausea, an elevated heart rate and other cardiac issues. French just updated fans on social media regarding his condition and it seems that things are still pretty serious, as he has been in ICU for six days due to his symptoms.

While French had recently been traveling a lot, taking trips to both the Middle East and Europe, food contamination has been ruled out as a possible cause of his symptoms given that his issues still remain. To give fans a bit of a glimpse into what he’s been dealing with, French posted a short video clip on social media showing his hospital room.

He didn’t speak in the video, but instead posted a caption that read, “6 days in ICU.” With Thanksgiving just days away, French would most likely love to be home with his family during such a special time—hopefully that will be possible.

In addition to his fans, French has also received an outpouring of love and well wishes from some of his celebrity friends as well, including Megan Thee Stallion who recently paid him a visit, which we’re sure lifted his spirits.

Source: The Shade Room

