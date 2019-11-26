T.I. Says His Comments About His Daughter Deyjah Were “Misconstrued”

Just a few weeks ago, T.I. appeared on a podcast and spoke about his relationship with his daughter Deyjah Harris. While speaking on how he deals with his children getting older and having new experiences, he began to talk about his and Deyjah’s annual trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.

T.I. is sitting with the ladies of the Red Table Talk to clear the air! Despite the comments made, Tip says he was speaking in a joking manner, and his comments were “terribly misconstrued.”

“All of this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking manner when asked how do I deal with parenting in this day and age, so from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate,” he says. “I believe some people took it extremely literally.”

“I did not understand the sensitivity around it, but I do now,” he says. “However my intentions have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived.”

Tip also sets the record straight, saying despite what people may think, he was never in the exam room, and Deyjah had no objection to him accompanying her to appointments.

Nevertheless, he sends a heartfelt apology to his daughter, expressing that he did not mean to embarrass her but now understands how speaking on something so personal on a public platform made her feel uncomfortable.

After the podcast was released, many women came to the defense of Deyjah, including the hosts of the show. The podcast duo, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, issued an apology in regards to Tip’s “uncomfortable” comments.

“We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment,” the apology reads. “There was absolutely no ill intent towards any party involved & feel deeply awful about the entire incident.”