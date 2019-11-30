Queen Naija’s Boyfriend Clarence Saves Her Son’s Life

The singer had a family scared during their Thanksgiving dinner.

Singer Queen Naija shared some scary news that happened to her son during their Thanksgiving dinner. The “Medicine” singer said her son CJ was choking on a piece of ham and her boyfriend Clarence White quickly performed a Heimlich on him and saved his life.

The fact that Clare just calmly performed CPR on Cj 😪 he had a piece of ham stuck in his little throat .. Clare got to him before me. I need to revamp my skills — #GOODMORNINGTEXT OUT NOW 🧡 (@queennaija) November 29, 2019

One of my worst fears is my kids choking — #GOODMORNINGTEXT OUT NOW 🧡 (@queennaija) November 29, 2019

It’s seriously so important to know .. especially when you have kids . Or you can save someone’s life you don’t know https://t.co/IcyFko8spy — #GOODMORNINGTEXT OUT NOW 🧡 (@queennaija) November 29, 2019

Whew Chile! We definitely agree that parents should know how to perform CPR cause you never know what can happen with your kids. We just thank God Clarence knew what to do and do so under pressure.