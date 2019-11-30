Queen Naija’s Boyfriend Clarence Saves Her Son’s Life

The singer had a family scared during their Thanksgiving dinner.
Singer Queen Naija shared some scary news that happened to her son during their Thanksgiving dinner. The “Medicine” singer said her son CJ was choking on a piece of ham and her boyfriend Clarence White quickly performed a Heimlich on him and saved his life.
Whew Chile! We definitely agree that parents should know how to perform CPR cause you never know what can happen with your kids. We just thank God Clarence knew what to do and do so under pressure.