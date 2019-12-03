Rapper 6ix9ine Associate Sentenced to 20 years!

The associate of 6ix9ine, Aaron “Bat” Young has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Bat plead guilty to participation in an attempted murder and assault, furtherance of a racketeering conspiracy, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a narcotics conspiracy and other charges with an intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and other narcotics.

Judge Paul Engelmayer took a few minutes to gather his thoughts, and looked over the severity of the charges.

“Mr. Young, these are my thoughts. Under Sec 3553a, I am to consider just punishment. Your crime could scarcely be more serious,” Judge Engelmayer reportedly told Young. “You shot a man named Snow. You believed you had killed him, telling [testifying witness Christian Cruz] you had bodied him.”

“I have to send a message to others to discourage them from committing similar crimes,” said Judge Engelmayer.

The judge also admonished Young for being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and his involvement selling dangerous drugs.

Let be a lesson to other young people, to think about your decisions before throwing your life away.

Courtesy of XXL Magazine