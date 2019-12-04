Lil Wayne Announces His Own Brand Of Weed ‘GKUA Ultra Premium’

He is definitely qualified in this department.

C’mon now, you know Lil Wayne know about that fire weed. It is only right he goes into the weed business with his own fire for the masses.

The multiplatinum-selling rapper announced Monday he has now launched his own brand of cannabis called GKUA Ultra Premium. He made the announcement on Instagram.

GKUA President and co-founder, Beau Golob, released a statement about his venture in the weed industry with Weezy.

“The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit.”

The company promises to give you “the best high of your life.”

The company plans to do a launch in Los Angeles in 2020. Fans can win free tickets to a VIP party to see Lil Wayne and friends. Follow GKUA on Instagram to find more details!

Source: The Jasmine Brand