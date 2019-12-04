YouTube Removes 300 Trump Ads For Violation Policy

YouTube and Google removed more than 300 ads from President Donald Trump’s campaign after the company said it violated company policy.

According to an interview with 60 Minutes, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, said details of why the ads were removed would be found in the company’s transparency report. However, 60 Minutes said it could not find in the YouTube archive which policies were violated.

Many Social media companies are under pressure for the 2020 election and political advertising.

Twitter announced in October it would all ban political ads outright while Facebook has been scrutinized after it was recently reported CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a private meeting with Trump. Zuckerberg would not elaborate much on what he and Trump discussed, but claimed that Trump did not try to lobby him.

