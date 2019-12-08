Rapper Juice Wrld Dead At 21 After “Medical Emergency”

According to multiple reports, rapper Juice Wrld has died just days after turning 21.

TMZ first reported that the Chicago bred young star died after suffering a seizure Sunday morning at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.

Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, first came on to the scene in 2018 when his single “Lucid Dreams” climbed to the top of the charts, peeking at #2.

Juice, who was featured on Travis Scott’s “No Bystanders” on his “Astroworld” album, had a multi-million dollar deal with Interscope Records and released his first studio album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance”. He later released the 2-track EP, “Too Soon,” as a tribute to Lil Peep and XXXTentacion.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops but our prayers and thoughts are with the family of Juice Wrld at this time.

