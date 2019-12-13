Columbus looking for Missing Teen, believed to be in North Linden

Missing teen Dakota Basden has been missing since August 18, 2019. The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

She described as a white female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 145-155 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair that may be colored red. She was last wearing a white hoodie and jean shorts.

Authorities believe she may be in north Linden.

Details

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-2259.

Courtesy of 10tv