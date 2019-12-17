Summer Walker Surprised With New G-Wagon From Bae!

Summer Walker has certainly had a year full of major ups and downs but it looks like she will be ending the decade on a high note!

Summer has spent her year in the spotlight, especially after sharing her social anxiety issues. From canceled tour stops, and public break ups to nominations and winning big, it seems like Summer Walker just can not stay away from front page news! On a happier note, it looks like Christmas came early for the songstress.

Thanks to her boyfriend and top-notch producer London On Da Track, Summer will now be pushing some big wheels. He surprised Summer with her very own brand spankin’ new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon! And of course, being the self-proclaimed empath we’ve come to know, she got emotional on social media

In a sweet video she posted on IG, Summer is shocked by the souped up surprise from her man! She seemed genuinely surprised and appreciative of such a lavish gift.

Check out the post below!

Also On Power 107.5: