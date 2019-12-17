CLOSE
Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Summer Walker Surprised With New G-Wagon From Bae!

Summer Walker at Z107.9 Summer Jam

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Summer Walker has certainly had a year full of major ups and downs but it looks like she will be ending the decade on a high note!

Summer has spent her year in the spotlight, especially after sharing her social anxiety issues. From canceled tour stops, and public break ups to nominations and winning big, it seems like Summer Walker just can not stay away from front page news! On a happier note, it looks like Christmas came early for the songstress.

Thanks to her boyfriend and top-notch producer London On Da Track, Summer will now be pushing some big wheels. He surprised Summer with her very own brand spankin’ new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon! And of course, being the self-proclaimed empath we’ve come to know, she got emotional on social media

In a sweet video she posted on IG, Summer is shocked by the souped up surprise from her man! She seemed genuinely surprised and appreciative of such a lavish gift.

Check out the post below!

boyfriend , g-wagon , gift , London On Da Track , Mercedes Benz , relationship , social anxiety , special , Summer Walker , surprised , year

Also On Power 107.5:
Urban One Honors Promotional Banners
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close